RALPH LUCKY JR. and VICTOR ALONZO LUCKY

RALPH LUCKY JR.

02/19/1950 -07/13/2001

and

VICTOR ALONZO LUCKY

08/19/1956 - 07/10/1974

In loving memory of our son, brother, and father. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you, until we meet again.

  Mother, Alicia Lucky Donald; sisters, Juanita Hooks, Rosa Osborne, and Retha Fye; Ralph Lucky Jr’s children, Alicia Heyward and Victor Lucky.

