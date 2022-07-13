RALPH LUCKY JR. and VICTOR ALONZO LUCKY

RALPH LUCKY JR.
02/19/1950 -07/13/2001
and
VICTOR ALONZO LUCKY
08/19/1956 - 07/10/1974
In loving memory of our son, brother, and father. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you, until we meet again.
Mother, Alicia Lucky Donald; sisters, Juanita Hooks, Rosa Osborne, and Retha Fye; Ralph Lucky Jr’s children, Alicia Heyward and Victor Lucky.
