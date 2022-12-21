REGINALD GISSENDANNER

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

REGINALD GISSENDANNER

12/25/1994 - 07/03/2014

We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name.

You left us eight years ago now all we have is your memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake which will never part. God has you in His arms, we have you in our hearts forever.                                       

From your loving daughter, Ah’Zariah and the Gissendanner family

