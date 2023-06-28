In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
REGINALD GISSENDANNER
12/25/1994 - 07/03/2014
A thousand times we needed you. A thousand times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.
A heart of gold stopped beating. Two twinkling eyes closed to rest. God broke our hearts to prove He only took the best. Never a day goes by that you’re not in heart and soul.
We love you, Reggie!
Your daughter, Ahzariah and The Gissendanner family.
