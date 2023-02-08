In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
REV. JAMES E. GERALD SR.
04/04/1952 - 02/11/2020
You have been gone for three years and not a day goes by that we don’t think about you. You are loved beyond words, your life was a blessing. No words will ever capture what losing you have meant to us. You will always be in our hearts forever.
Love, The Gerald Family.
