REV. JAMES E. GERALD SR.

In loving memory of, 

REV. JAMES E. GERALD SR.

04/04/1952 - 02/11/2020

You have been gone for three years and not a day goes by that we don’t think about you. You are loved beyond words, your life was a blessing. No words will ever capture what losing you have meant to us. You will always be in our hearts forever.

Love, The Gerald Family.

