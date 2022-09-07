Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
REV. MARVELLE SCREEN CHEEVER
09/13/1948 - 04/08/2009
Happy 74th Birthday to the Queen of our lives. You will forever live in our hearts and minds.
From your eternal husband, John L. Cheever and the Cheever Family, Your brother Rev. Michael Screen and the Screen family!
