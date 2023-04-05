In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
REV. MARVELLE SCREEN CHEEVER
09/13/1967 - 04/08/2009
It’s been fourteen years since you left us. We still love and miss you. Your memories remain in our hearts.
Sadly missed by your loving husband, John L. Cheever, Micheal Screen, the Cheever and the Screen families.
