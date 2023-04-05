REV. MARVELLE SCREEN CHEEVER

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

REV. MARVELLE SCREEN CHEEVER

09/13/1967 - 04/08/2009

It’s been fourteen years since you left us. We still love and miss you. Your memories remain in our hearts.

Sadly missed by your loving husband, John L. Cheever, Micheal Screen, the Cheever and the Screen families.

