Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
REVEREND BERNARD C. POITIER SR
06/23/1937 - 10/15/2021
A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. We cherished the memories you have left behind. We miss you and you will always live in our hearts.
Our eternal love.
Your loving wife,
family and friends.
