Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
REVEREND BERNARD C. POITIER SR.
06/23/1937 - 10/15/2021
A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. We cherished the memories you have left behind. We miss you and you will always live in our hearts.
Our eternal love.
Your loving wife, family
and friends.
