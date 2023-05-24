In Remembrance
REVEREND JOHN PAUL WILLIAMS
began his christian journey under the loving guidance of his parents, the late Rev. P.W. Williams, and the late Mrs. Tena Mae McGriff Williams. He joined the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church where his Christian experience was enriched from childhood to adulthood through his faith in God and service to the church. He served as an ordained Deacon under his father’s leadership at St. Luke where he also became a licensed Minister. In later years, he also served as an Associate Minister at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Albany, Georgia.
He was a proud graduate of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Class of 1959 where he played the trumpet in the marching band and sang in the chorus. Soon after, he married Daisy Mae Reed Wagner and began building a life together and to that union five children were born. In the sunrise hour of Tuesday, May 16 Rev. John Paul Williams transitioned to a life of eternal peace.
Rev. Williams is survived by a loving and grateful family: John Anthony Williams, Daisy Antoinette Williams, Tena Louise Hatton, Kathy Loreene White, Daryle Lamar Williams; ten grandchildren: Jondelle, Christian, Donald, Anthony, ShanteViya, Kiera, Success, Finesse, Empress and Destiny; fifteen great- grandchildren: Jasaul, Delisha, Laquan, Akbar, Ta’Keria, Kamani, Malik, Devaughn Jr., Destiny, Ashantay, Chrissy, A’Niya, Sa’Niyah, CJ, Prin’Cess and a host of loving nephews, nieces, relatives, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife: Ann S. Williams; his grandson: DeVaughn Williams; all of his siblings: Peter Williams Jr., Andrew Williams, Dr. Mary W. Johnson, Martha Martin and Robert Cooper.
Public Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, May 26 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. James Paulk, pastor. Service 12 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. C. P. Preston, Senior Pastor. Arrangements are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.
