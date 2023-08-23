REVEREND JOSEPH TOLES SR. “FAT DAD”

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

REVEREND JOSEPH TOLES SR. “FAT DAD” 

08/24/1928 - 04/27/1992

Happy Birthday Daddy!

From Ken and the family.

