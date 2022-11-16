RICHARD H. CRUMP “Peanut - Batmite”

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

RICHARD H. CRUMP “Peanut - Batmite”

11/13/1975 - 03/24/2004

Happy Birthday!! you are sadly missed and loved.

From your daughter, Rakiya; mother, Darlene; brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Load entries