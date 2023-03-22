RICHARD H. CRUMP

In Memoriam

  In loving memory of,

RICHARD H. CRUMP

11/13/1975 - 03/24/2004

“Peanut - Batmite”

Into our own that day, God called you home to stay. Nineteen years have gone by, yet within our hearts we still cry. Memories of you helps us to be strong, as we await our meeting when we too will come home!

Missing you,

Love daughter, Rakiya; mother, Darlene; brothers, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins.

