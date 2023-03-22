In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
RICHARD H. CRUMP
11/13/1975 - 03/24/2004
“Peanut - Batmite”
Into our own that day, God called you home to stay. Nineteen years have gone by, yet within our hearts we still cry. Memories of you helps us to be strong, as we await our meeting when we too will come home!
Missing you,
Love daughter, Rakiya; mother, Darlene; brothers, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins.
