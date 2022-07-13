Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
RICKY POUNDS
07/13/1960 - 07/04/2015
Gone but not forgotten, Happy Birthday! You’re always here with us.
Your family and friends.
Updated: July 14, 2022 @ 2:28 am
