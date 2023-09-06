ROSCOE D. SPEED

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

ROSCOE D. SPEED 

09/09/1936 - 10/21/1990

Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you.

We will always love and

miss you.

Happy 87th Birthday!

Love always, the family.

