RUBY MAE CHEEVER RUCKER

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

RUBY MAE CHEEVER RUCKER

10/22/1918 - 08/22/2011

Although you have both transitioned, the examples, the foundation, and the love you and Dad both shared with and instilled in me, will never be forgotten and will always be celebrated.

Happy Heavenly Birthday!   

From your loving son,

Jimmie Cheever.

Load entries