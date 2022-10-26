Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
RUBY MAE CHEEVER RUCKER
10/22/1918 - 08/22/2011
Although you have both transitioned, the examples, the foundation, and the love you and Dad both shared with and instilled in me, will never be forgotten and will always be celebrated.
Happy Heavenly Birthday!
From your loving son,
Jimmie Cheever.
