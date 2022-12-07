In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
SAMUEL IVAN WILLIAMS
08/08/1953 - 12/09/2005
It’s been seventeen years since you been gone. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think of you. We miss you.
Daughter, Angela; grandson, Neiman; the Williams, Thomas, Smith, Mitchell, Sutton and Bailey families.
