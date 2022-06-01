Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
SARAH E. CARTER
06/02/1930 - 02/14/2018
Happy 92nd Birthday Mama! It has been four long years since you went to be with the Lord, but today we just wanted to let you know that your spirit still guides each and every one of us; each and every day. So as we continue to celebrate your life and your legacy, we pause today to salute you on this your 92nd birthday.
We all love you and we all miss you. Keep smiling and watching over us until we meet again.
Love Us.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));