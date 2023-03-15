SENATOR LARCENIA J. BULLARD

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

SENATOR LARCENIA J. BULLARD

07/21/1947 - 03/16/2013

In remembrance of the 10th year since your homegoing. Loving mother, wife, grandmother and community servant. You will always be remembered and loved. We love and miss you.

From your family, Edward Bullard, Sen. Dwight Bullard, Edwina Simms (Gavin), Vincent Brooker (Tara) and grandchildren.

