In Remberance
In loving memory of,
SERGANT JAMES A. EXUM JR.
01/24/1974 - 03/14/2021
It’s been a year since you’ve been gone. We love and miss you.
Your Parents: James Sr. and Arabell. children: Jalesha, James III, and Jamie, other siblings, family and friends.
