In Remberance

In loving memory of,

SERGANT JAMES A. EXUM JR.

 01/24/1974 - 03/14/2021

 It’s been a year since you’ve been gone. We love and miss you.

Your Parents: James Sr. and Arabell. children: Jalesha, James III, and Jamie, other siblings, family and friends.

