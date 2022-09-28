Happy Heavenly Birthday
In loving memory of,
SHAMEL DARNETTA GUNDER aka Mel
09/28/1977 - 10/28/2020
We think about you always, We talk about you still, Our broken heart will never heal.
We miss you from the depth of our hearts.
Love always the Hadley
and Gunder family.
