Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
SHANICA REGINA HARRIS
02/20/1972 - 09/29/2019
You were loving and kind in all your ways and friendly to the end of your days. You were sincere and true in heart and mind. We cherish the memories you have left behind.
Your family: mother, Frances, Zacceria, Nigeria, Shanica and Edrick, Francina, Thomasina, Berlisha, Javaris, Lil Troy, Zah’ria, kumari, Kalyiah, Will, Gabriel, Your family and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));