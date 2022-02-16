In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
SOLOMON JONAH FERGUSON
10/01/1934 - 02/22/2020
We miss you now, our hearts are sore, and as time goes by, we’ll miss you more. We’ll always cherished the memories you have left behind.
Your loving wife and family.
