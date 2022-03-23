SUSAN LORRAINE JONES “SUKI”

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

 SUSAN LORRAINE JONES "SUKI"

03/23/1959 - 07/26/2000

This time of the year is when you are missed the most.

Although you will never be forgotten.

We would like to wish you a Happy 63rd Birthday.

Love always, Annie, Phonteen and family.

Load entries