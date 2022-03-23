Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
SUSAN LORRAINE JONES "SUKI"
03/23/1959 - 07/26/2000
This time of the year is when you are missed the most.
Although you will never be forgotten.
We would like to wish you a Happy 63rd Birthday.
Love always, Annie, Phonteen and family.
