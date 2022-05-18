TANYA MARTIN OUBRE PEKEL

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

10/03/1964 - 05/22/2006

Another year has past. your life so well lived is a beautiful legacy. A Congressional page for former Rep. William Lehman in high school, a White House fellow appointed by President Clinton and an attorney passionate about tutoring and reading during her life time, Also a state street designation is at NW 103 Street and NE 6 Avenue.

We love and miss you, mom Marcia Saunders; children: Lauren, Adam and Victoria; sister, Terrie Rayburn(Wendell); Taylor, Carter and Sydney Maya and The Pekel family.

