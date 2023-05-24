TANYA MARTIN OUBRE PEKEL

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

TANYA MARTIN OUBRE PEKEL

10/03/1964 - 05/22/2006

Surely missed and lives in our hearts forever.

Eighteen years ago at the age of 41. A lawyer she attended Duke U of Law and was appointed a White house fellow during the Clinton Administration. Following mom’s footstep her children: Lauren (Emi Ferming) at Boston University; Adam at U. of Chicago, Class of 2023; Victoria a Junior at Yale University.

   Your family parents: Montez Martin and Marcia Saunders; sister: Terrie Rayburn(Wendell); nieces and nephews: Taylor, 

Carter and Sydney Maya.

