In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
TANYA MARTIN OUBRE PEKEL
10/03/1964 - 05/22/2006
Surely missed and lives in our hearts forever.
Eighteen years ago at the age of 41. A lawyer she attended Duke U of Law and was appointed a White house fellow during the Clinton Administration. Following mom’s footstep her children: Lauren (Emi Ferming) at Boston University; Adam at U. of Chicago, Class of 2023; Victoria a Junior at Yale University.
Your family parents: Montez Martin and Marcia Saunders; sister: Terrie Rayburn(Wendell); nieces and nephews: Taylor,
Carter and Sydney Maya.
