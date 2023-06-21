Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
THEODORA BULLARD
06/22/1928 - 05/11/2022
Happy 95th Birthday Mother
It has been one year since you left us, but we will never forget to celebrate your life and the memories we shared.
We all miss our beloved prayer warrior and without a doubt we will see you again!
