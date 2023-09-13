In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

THEODORE R. GARNER

02/06/1943 - 09/14/2013

You’re not forgotten and never shall you be. Your love and memory, during these ten years, shall never pass away. 

Your wife, Sylvia Williams-Garner.

