In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
THEODORE R. GARNER
02/06/1943 - 09/14/2013
You’re not forgotten and never shall you be. Your love and memory, during these ten years, shall never pass away.
Your wife, Sylvia Williams-Garner.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
THEODORE R. GARNER
02/06/1943 - 09/14/2013
You’re not forgotten and never shall you be. Your love and memory, during these ten years, shall never pass away.
Your wife, Sylvia Williams-Garner.
Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription