Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
THERA SMITH MAYO
01/28/1944 - 01/04/2010
Happy Birthday, MOM. We love and miss you. We will continue to celebrate and honor your life. With love,
The Mayo family: Albert, husband; children: Felicia (Forrest), Antoinette (Walter), Eric (Tracy) and Alonzo (Rhonda); grandchildren: Wesley, Kendall, Cori, Eryn and Madison.
