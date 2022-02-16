Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
TIFFANY NICOLE JENNINGS-PERRY “TIFF”
02/10/1972 - 05/01/2012
Happy Birthday to our awesome daughter, mother, niece, cousin, and friend. Each day we vividly remember how special you are and the joy and happiness you brought into our lives. We will always miss you, love you, and cherish your memory. We are comforted by the fact that you left a “mini you” daughter, Ta’tiana, who is thriving and growing into a lovely young lady. Knowing that you are with God, family and friends brings us peace.
Gwen Jennings Kidney; Ta’tiana Perry; Winifred and Henry Graham; Brandon Graham; Vince and Meisha Colletti, Jennings family.
