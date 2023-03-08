In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
TIMOTHY ‘Timmy’ EARLE THOMAS
11/13/1944 - 03/11/2022
Your life was a blessing.
Your memory a treasure.
You are loved beyond words.
And missed beyond measure.
Love, wife: Lillie, children: Tamara, Tina, Tremayne, Travis and family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));