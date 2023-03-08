TIMOTHY ‘Timmy’ EARLE THOMAS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

TIMOTHY ‘Timmy’ EARLE THOMAS

11/13/1944 - 03/11/2022

Your life was a blessing.

Your memory a treasure.

You are loved beyond words.

And missed beyond measure.

Love, wife: Lillie, children: Tamara, Tina, Tremayne, Travis and family.

