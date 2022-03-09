In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
TONY E. FERGUSON
10/20/1937 - 03/11/2018
It has been four years. We miss your presence, your smiles, laughter, your loving ways and the wonderful life we shared. Our love for you is forever.
Your loving wife, Mildred “Love” and family, the Fergusons, Timpsons and Johnsons.
