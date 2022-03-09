TONY E. FERGUSON

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

TONY E. FERGUSON

10/20/1937 - 03/11/2018

 It has been four years. We miss your presence, your smiles, laughter, your loving ways and the wonderful life we shared. Our love for you is forever.

Your loving wife, Mildred “Love” and family, the Fergusons, Timpsons and Johnsons.

