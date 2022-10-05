TRAVIS D. RIGGINS “Baby Boy”

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

TRAVIS D. RIGGINS “Baby Boy”

01/09/1986 - 10/07/2015

Seven years have now come since you left us. 

We think about you always, we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will.

  We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again. 

Love always, Mom,

big brother’s and lil sister.

