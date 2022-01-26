In loving memory of,
JAMES H. REED 08/23/1923 - 01/13/2004
JAMES H. REED III 09/05/1952 - 01/13/1971
Today is full of memories of the both of you and the day you were laid to rest and every single one of them is filled with happiness.
For you both were special and a honor to know. There was so much pain when it was time to let you go.
This special message is sent above for the angels to take care of you both and give you all my love.
So rest my angels, be at peace and let you souls fly free. One day I’ll join your glorious flight for all eternity, never forgotten.
Love, Debra
