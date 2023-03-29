TYRONE SLOCUM and DAVID NICKS JR.

In Memoriam

In loving memory of, ELDER TYRONE SLOCUM

12/28/1959 - 03/16/2012

and 

DAVID “Munchie” NICKS JR.

12/06/1978 - 03/21/2019

Our Angels. Miss you, love you always.  

Your family.

 

 

Load entries