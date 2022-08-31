Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
VERONICA FARMER
09/05/1960 - 04/13/2022
Gone, but not forgotten. You are forever loved and missed. Happy Birthday! Rest in Peace.
Love always, mother Betty; special friend Glenn; daughter Ebony; three grandchildren and family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));