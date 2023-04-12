In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
VERONICA FARMER
09/05/1960 - 04/13/2022
Your life was a blessing to many. Your memory a treasure to all. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Your loving mother Betty, dear friend Ben and family.
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 3:50 pm
In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
VERONICA FARMER
09/05/1960 - 04/13/2022
Your life was a blessing to many. Your memory a treasure to all. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Your loving mother Betty, dear friend Ben and family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));