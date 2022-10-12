WAYNE K. DOUTHETT II

04/28/1986 - 10/17/2009
We cried when you passed away, we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn’t make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, a hard working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
With love from your father, Wayne; mother, Gloria; sister, Alicia and brother, Shelton.
