WILLIAM WILLIAMS “BUSTER”, ELLA B. WILLIAMS “QUEEN BEA” AND TIFFANY JENNINGS-PERRY “TIFF”

In Memoriam
In loving memory of, WILLIAM WILLIAMS “BUSTER” 07/19/1911 - 11/10/2000
ELLA B. WILLIAMS “QUEEN BEA” 09/23/1914 - 09/24/2007
TIFFANY JENNINGS-PERRY “TIFF”
02/10/1972 - 05/01/2012
We miss you tremendously Daddy, Mommy and Tiffany.
We will always love you and cherish your memories.
Knowing that you are rejoicing in heaven in the arms of God brings us comfort and peace.
Gwen Jennings Kidney; Ta’tiana Perry; Winifred and Henry Graham; Brandon Graham and Meisha Colletti; and other family members and friends.
