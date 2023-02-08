WILLIAM WILLIAMS “BUSTER”, ELLA B. WILLIAMS “QUEEN BEA” AND TIFFANY JENNINGS-PERRY “TIFF”

In Memoriam

In loving memory of, WILLIAM WILLIAMS “BUSTER” 07/19/1911 - 11/10/2000

 ELLA B. WILLIAMS “QUEEN BEA” 09/23/1914 - 09/24/2007

 TIFFANY JENNINGS-PERRY “TIFF”

02/10/1972 - 05/01/2012

 

We miss you tremendously Daddy, Mommy and Tiffany.

We will always love you and cherish your memories.

  Knowing that you are rejoicing in heaven in the arms of God brings us comfort and peace.

  Gwen Jennings Kidney; Ta’tiana Perry; Winifred and Henry Graham; Brandon Graham and Meisha Colletti; and other family members and friends.

