In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
WILLIE BLANCHE STORR
12/20/1944 - 10/18/2021
Willie Blanche, when God made you, he broke the mold. What a gift to all who knew you. Your family and friends miss you dearly, but we have peace, because we know you are honored and loved the Lord.
Your Family.
