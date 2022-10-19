WILLIE BLANCHE STORR

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

WILLIE BLANCHE STORR

12/20/1944 - 10/18/2021

Willie Blanche, when God made you, he broke the mold. What a gift to all who knew you. Your family and friends miss you dearly, but we have peace, because we know you are honored and loved the Lord.

Your Family.

Load entries