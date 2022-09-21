In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
WILLIE DEAN LINGO
10/10/1928 - 09/23/2015
Your life was a blessing to many. Your memory a treasure to all. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Your loving family.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 1:15 pm
In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
WILLIE DEAN LINGO
10/10/1928 - 09/23/2015
Your life was a blessing to many. Your memory a treasure to all. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Your loving family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));