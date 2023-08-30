WILLIE JAMES MILLER

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

WILLIE JAMES MILLER

08/30/1941 - 06/12/2017

I Miss You So Much Dad. 

You were a Dad

who was so special

And who was loved 

so very much,

And brought so much happiness

To the many hearts you touched.

You were always kind

and caring

And so understanding too,

And, if help was

ever needed Dad

It so freely came from you.

  

You were a gift to all the world

And brought joy to everyone,

And life has never

been the same

Ever since you have been gone.

Happy Heavenly Birthday, Dad.

