Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
WILLIE R. WALKER
“lil Will”
04/12/1974 - 06/06/2019
We think of you always but especially today. You will never be forgotten. We love you always.
Your mom, Baby Girl, Andre and Arthur.
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 4:52 pm
Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
WILLIE R. WALKER
“lil Will”
04/12/1974 - 06/06/2019
We think of you always but especially today. You will never be forgotten. We love you always.
Your mom, Baby Girl, Andre and Arthur.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));