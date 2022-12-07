WILLIE SAMUEL GOLDEN FRANCES ELIZABETHGOLDEN

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

WILLIE SAMUEL GOLDEN  FRANCES ELIZABETHGOLDEN

12/11/1916 - 05/23/2005         03/13/1923 - 12/08/2010

- We’re Free -

  We’ll always miss and love you, both.

  Your daughter Patricia Y. Williams and families.

