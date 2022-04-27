In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
WINIFRED KINCHEN
09/09/1958 - 04/29/2020
Winnie, Until We Meet Again
We think about you always,
we talk about you still.
Winnie, you’ve never been forgotten,
and you never will.
Your memory is our keepsake,
with which we will never part.
God has you in His keeping
and you will forever be in our hearts!
You walk and guide us through our lives,
and there you will remain.
Until we see you in Heaven above,
where we shall meet again.
Rev. James Kinchen, son, Jimmy, The Tillman, Moss, Kinchen and The Mt. Carmel M. B. Church Family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));