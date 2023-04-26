WINIFRED KINCHEN

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

WINIFRED KINCHEN 

09/09/1958 - 04/29/2020

Winnie, Until We Meet Again

We think about you always,

we talk about you still.

Winnie, you’ve never been forgotten,

and you never will.

Your memory is our keepsake,

with which we’ll never part.

God has you in His keeping

and you’ll forever be in our hearts!

You walk and guide us through our lives,

and there you will remain.

Until we see you in Heaven above,

where we shall meet again.

We love you always Lady Winifred K!

Rev. James Kinchen, your son Minister James C. Kinchen, III., The Tillman, Moss and Kinchen Family.

