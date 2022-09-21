In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
WYNTON KYLE ANDERS
7/23/1960 - 9/23/2017
Five years has passed since you left us so suddenly.
We thank God for the time He allowed you in our lives.
And the cherished memories you left behind.
We love and miss you dearly!
Mama, Janis and the Family.
