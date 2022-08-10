Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
XAVIER PIERRE LIGHTBOURNE
08/16/1985
This year marks the second time we celebrate your birthday without you. Xavier your memory continues in the life of your wife, mother, brothers and family. We miss you so much.
Happy Heavenly 37th Birthday.
Forever in our hearts.
