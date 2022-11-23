In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
YVONNE MAJOR
04/14/1933 - 11/28/2015
Milton, Greg and family.
and
DONNA BURGER-MAJOR
03/06/1959 - 11/25/2003
Neat, Daja, T.T and Greg.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 4:43 pm
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));