INEZ E. HEPBURN-MADISON

86, retired retail supervisor at Burdines, died October 19. Survivors include her children: Ronda Maxwell, Keith Hepburn, Eric Standifer, and Kimberly Hepburn; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. James AME Church, 1845 NW 65 Street, Miami, Fl.  33147. 

