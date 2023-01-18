IRA D. HALL

78, CEO and corporate executive, died January 11.  Survivors include his wife: Carole F. Hall; daughters: Alicia Hall Moran (Jason) and Stephanie Elaine Hall; brother: John A. Hall (Marvelle); sister: Jessilyn A. Hall Head; a host of other relatives and friends.  Public viewing 10 a.m., follow by service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens.

Load entries